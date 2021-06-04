On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marshall AD Mike Hamrick moving into new role at school

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 4:54 pm
1 min read
      

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick is stepping down at the end of the month to take on a new role at the school.

Hamrick will become special assistant to university president Jerome Gilbert for one year, the school said Friday.

Hamrick was hired in 2009 and became the second-longest serving athletic director at Marshall. He will now focus on fundraising and planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project.

“Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” Gilbert said.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Marshall’s men’s soccer team won the NCAA championship last month. In the 2018-19 school year, the football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and softball teams won postseason games, a first for the school.

Before coming to Marshall, Hamrick spent the previous six years as the athletic director at UNLV. He also was the AD at East Carolina and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Gilbert has appointed associate athletic director and chief of staff Jeff O’Malley as interim athletic director, effective July 1.

The move follows the exit in January of football coach Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed after 11 seasons despite being named Conference USA coach of the year. Alabama assistant Charles Huff was hired as Marshall’s coach that month.

Gilbert, too, is leaving. He said in April he would not seek an extension of his contract. He plans to step down in July 2022.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters