Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martinez expected to start for the Cardinals against Dodgers

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (31-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-23, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.66 ERA, .90 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and St. Louis will meet on Wednesday.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dodgers are 18-10 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .423.

The Cardinals are 16-14 on the road. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .356.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Giovanny Gallegos earned his third victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 for St. Louis. Blake Treinen took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

        Read more: Sports News

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre