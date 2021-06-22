Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Martinez takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rays

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (43-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (43-30, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.34 ERA, .74 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Red Sox -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 19-10 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .373.

The Red Sox are 17-8 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has slugged .441, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Nathan Eovaldi notched his first victory and Christian Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Ryan Yarbrough registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 80 hits and is batting .317.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (shin), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray