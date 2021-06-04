Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McLain’s walk-off lifts ASU over Fairfield in regional, 7-6

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:29 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sean McLain had an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning and a walk-off single in the ninth as Arizona State beat Fairfield 7-6 on Friday at the Austin Regional.

Arizona State (33-20) plays No. 2 overall seed Texas in the winner’s bracket, and Fairfield (37-4) plays Southern in a loser-out game, on Saturday.

Joe Lampe singled to center field and Kai Murphy followed with a pinch-hit single before Drew Swift walked to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Lampe scored when pinch-hitter Blake Pivaroff was hit by pitch to make it 6-all and two pitches later McLain dropped a line drive into right-center to bring home Murphy.

Justin Guerrera had a career-high four hits, including two doubles, and three runs, and Mike Handal hit a solo home run for Fairfield.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

McLain walked, stole second and then scored on a single by Ethan Long and Jack Moss hit a two-run homer to give the Sun Devils a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth but Charlie Pagliarini had an RBI double in the sixth and Handal went home on a wild pitch before Matt Venuto and Ryan Strollo scored on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to give the Stags a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Guerrera hit a two-out double down the left-field line and scored on a single by Sean Cullen in the top of the eighth.

Hunter Jump singled in the bottom of the inning and was replaced by pinch-runner Seth Nager who scored on McLain’s double five pitches later.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters