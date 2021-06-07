On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mexico-US Summary

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 8:13 am
< a min read
      
Mexico 1 1 0 0—2
United States 1 1 0 1—3

First half_1, Mexico, Corona 1, 2nd minute. 2, United States, Reyna 1, 27th minute.

Second half_3, Mexico, Lainez 1 (Lozano), 79th minute. 4, United States, McKennie 4 (Reyna), 82nd minute.

First overtime_None.

Second overtime_5, United States, Pulisic 2, penalty kick, 114th minute.

Yellow cards_Brooks, US, 10th; Acosta, US, 49th; McKenzie, US, 86th; Herrera, Mex, 90th+2; Yedlin, US, 90th+4; Lozano, Mex, 111th; Pulisic, US, 116th;. Red cards_Mexico coach Tata Martino, 120th+10.

Referee_John Pitti, Panama. Linesmen_Caleb Wales, Trinidad and Tobago; Jassett Kerr, Jamaica.

A_37,648.

Lineups

Mexico_Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno (Carlos Salcedo, 100th), Jesús Gallardo; Carlos Rodríguez (Luis Romo, 66th), Edson Álvarez (Orbelín Pineda, 117th), Héctor Herrera (Andrés Guardado, 100th); Uriel Antuna (Diego Lainez, 78th), Hirving Lozano, Jesús Corona (Henry Martín, 66th)

United States_Zack Steffen (Ethan Horvath, 69th); DeAndre Yedlin (Reggie Cannon, 106th), Mark McKenzie, John Brooks, Tim Ream (Tyler Adams 82nd), Sergiño Dest (Tim Weah, 60th); Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna (Sebastian Lletget, 82nd), Josh Sargent (Jordan Siebatcheu, 68th)

