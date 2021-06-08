Trending:
Miami 6, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:12 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 1 1 8
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Hampson cf-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .252
Fuentes 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Adams 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Daza cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Nuñez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .172
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 13 6 1 12
Chisholm Jr. ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .268
Marte cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .341
Aguilar 1b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .270
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263
Duvall rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .207
I.Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Berti 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188
López p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .042
b-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 100 100 000_2 5 0
Miami 004 000 20x_6 13 0

a-popped out for Gilbreath in the 8th. b-lined out for López in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 2, Miami 7. 2B_Hampson (13), Blackmon (12), Aguilar (10). 3B_Dickerson (3). RBIs_McMahon (33), Aguilar 2 (46), Dickerson 2 (14), Duvall 2 (35). SB_Marte (6). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Fuentes); Miami 5 (Dickerson, Alfaro 2, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Miami 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_McMahon 2, Aguilar. GIDP_McMahon, Chisholm Jr..

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Adams); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Dickerson, Aguilar, Dickerson; Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 2-6 6 9 4 4 1 8 98 4.62
Estévez 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 19 4.20
Gilbreath 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 8.00
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 12.46
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 2-3 8 5 2 2 0 8 96 2.76
Bleier 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0. WP_Gilbreath, López.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:45. A_4,863 (36,742).

