Miami 6, Colorado 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 1 1 8 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Hampson cf-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .252 Fuentes 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Adams 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Daza cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Nuñez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .172 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 13 6 1 12 Chisholm Jr. ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .268 Marte cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .341 Aguilar 1b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .270 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .263 Duvall rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .207 I.Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Berti 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188 López p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .042 b-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 100 100 000_2 5 0 Miami 004 000 20x_6 13 0

a-popped out for Gilbreath in the 8th. b-lined out for López in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 2, Miami 7. 2B_Hampson (13), Blackmon (12), Aguilar (10). 3B_Dickerson (3). RBIs_McMahon (33), Aguilar 2 (46), Dickerson 2 (14), Duvall 2 (35). SB_Marte (6). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Fuentes); Miami 5 (Dickerson, Alfaro 2, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Miami 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_McMahon 2, Aguilar. GIDP_McMahon, Chisholm Jr..

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Adams); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Dickerson, Aguilar, Dickerson; Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 2-6 6 9 4 4 1 8 98 4.62 Estévez 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 19 4.20 Gilbreath 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 8.00 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 12.46

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 2-3 8 5 2 2 0 8 96 2.76 Bleier 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0. WP_Gilbreath, López.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:45. A_4,863 (36,742).

