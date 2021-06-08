Miami 6, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Hampson cf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Adams 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Rodgers ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|13
|6
|1
|12
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.207
|I.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|López p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.042
|b-Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|100
|100
|000_2
|5
|0
|Miami
|004
|000
|20x_6
|13
|0
a-popped out for Gilbreath in the 8th. b-lined out for López in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 2, Miami 7. 2B_Hampson (13), Blackmon (12), Aguilar (10). 3B_Dickerson (3). RBIs_McMahon (33), Aguilar 2 (46), Dickerson 2 (14), Duvall 2 (35). SB_Marte (6). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Fuentes); Miami 5 (Dickerson, Alfaro 2, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Miami 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_McMahon 2, Aguilar. GIDP_McMahon, Chisholm Jr..
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Adams); Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Dickerson, Aguilar, Dickerson; Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 2-6
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|8
|98
|4.62
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.20
|Gilbreath
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8.00
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|12.46
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 2-3
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|96
|2.76
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0. WP_Gilbreath, López.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ben May; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:45. A_4,863 (36,742).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments