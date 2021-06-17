On Air: Ask the CIO
Miami-Auburn set home-and-home football series

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 2:26 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Miami and Auburn will play a home-and-home series starting in 2029.

The schools announced Thursday that the Tigers will visit Miami on Sept. 1, 2029. The Hurricanes play at Auburn on Aug. 31, 2030.

Auburn is 7-4 against Miami but the two teams haven’t met since the 1984 Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J., which Miami won 20-18.

Miami hasn’t played at Auburn since 1978. The Tigers haven’t played at Miami since 1974.

