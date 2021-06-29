Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami Hurricanes’ guard McGusty to return for another season

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Kameron McGusty said Tuesday he has decided to play another season with the Miami Hurricanes after going through the pre-draft process with NBA teams.

McGusty has averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in two seasons with the Hurricanes. He also spent two seasons at Oklahoma, and sat out 2018-19 as a transfer.

The Hurricanes still await a decision by sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who also entered his name in the draft while retaining his college eligibility.

___

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight