Sports News

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 12:12 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 4 8 12
Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .233
Happ cf-3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .190
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Bryant 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Sogard 3b-p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .183
Lobaton c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .000
Hendricks p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .080
b-Wisdom ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .277
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 14 15 14 6 5
Urías 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .239
Yelich lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .253
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 3 0 2 .286
Narváez c 3 1 0 0 2 0 .295
García rf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .243
Peterson 2b 4 3 3 1 1 0 .239
Hiura 1b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .160
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .159
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .040
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .231
Chicago 200 000 200_4 5 0
Milwaukee 201 001 010x_14 15 1

a-grounded out for Peralta in the 6th. b-homered for Hendricks in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Williams in the 8th.

E_Urías (14). LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Sogard (5), Yelich (5), Bradley Jr. (7), Urías (13), Peterson (4). HR_Happ (9), off Peralta; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger; García (15), off Hendricks; Adames (6), off Megill; Hiura (4), off Megill. RBIs_Happ 2 (21), Wisdom 2 (16), García 3 (46), Hiura 4 (14), Bradley Jr. (20), Taylor (17), Urías (35), Adames 3 (24), Peterson (9). SB_Peterson (3). CS_Báez (2). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Báez 2, Ortega); Milwaukee 4 (Bradley Jr., Narváez, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Milwaukee 8 for 13.

Runners moved up_Adames, Bradley Jr..

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sogard 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Hendricks 6 7 4 4 2 4 90 3.98
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.59
Tepera, L, 0-2 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 27 3.35
Megill 0 4 6 6 2 0 20 18.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 6 2 2 2 4 8 94 2.17
Boxberger, BS, 3-4 1 2 2 2 2 2 27 3.31
Williams, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 34 3.26
Sánchez 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Megill pitched to 6 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-1. IBB_off Megill (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ben May; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:43. A_30,251 (41,900).

