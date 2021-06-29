Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|8
|12
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.233
|Happ cf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.190
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Sogard 3b-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Lobaton c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|b-Wisdom ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|14
|15
|14
|6
|5
|
|Urías 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Yelich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|García rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Peterson 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Hiura 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.160
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.159
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Chicago
|200
|000
|200_4
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|201
|001
|010x_14
|15
|1
a-grounded out for Peralta in the 6th. b-homered for Hendricks in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Williams in the 8th.
E_Urías (14). LOB_Chicago 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Sogard (5), Yelich (5), Bradley Jr. (7), Urías (13), Peterson (4). HR_Happ (9), off Peralta; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger; García (15), off Hendricks; Adames (6), off Megill; Hiura (4), off Megill. RBIs_Happ 2 (21), Wisdom 2 (16), García 3 (46), Hiura 4 (14), Bradley Jr. (20), Taylor (17), Urías (35), Adames 3 (24), Peterson (9). SB_Peterson (3). CS_Báez (2). SF_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Báez 2, Ortega); Milwaukee 4 (Bradley Jr., Narváez, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Milwaukee 8 for 13.
Runners moved up_Adames, Bradley Jr..
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sogard
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Hendricks
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|90
|3.98
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.59
|Tepera, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|27
|3.35
|Megill
|0
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|20
|18.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|8
|94
|2.17
|Boxberger, BS, 3-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|27
|3.31
|Williams, W, 5-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|34
|3.26
|Sánchez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Megill pitched to 6 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-1. IBB_off Megill (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ben May; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:43. A_30,251 (41,900).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments