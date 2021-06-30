Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|7
|9
|
|Contreras c-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.231
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brothers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ortega ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Pederson lf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|d-Mills ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Happ rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Sogard 3b-p
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Alcántara 2b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Arrieta p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Gushue 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|15
|12
|13
|9
|9
|
|Urías 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.280
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Taylor rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Peterson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.260
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.160
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Ashby p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Lauer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Richards p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Robertson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Chicago
|700
|000
|000_7
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|150
|801
|00x_15
|12
|1
a-walked for Sánchez in the 3rd. b-singled for Nance in the 6th. c-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. d-struck out for Heyward in the 9th.
E_Arrieta (2), Adames (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Taylor (4), Urías (14). HR_Urías (9), off Arrieta; Adames (7), off Nance; Urías (10), off Morgan. RBIs_Báez 2 (49), Marisnick (17), Sogard (11), Wisdom 2 (19), Peterson 3 (13), Urías 4 (39), Hiura (15), Bradley Jr. (21), Adames 4 (28). SB_Sogard (3), Marisnick (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Pederson, Sogard, Happ, Báez); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Bradley Jr., Yelich). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Happ, Pederson. GIDP_Ortega, Pederson, Urías.
DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Alcántara, Gushue); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Hiura; Peterson, Adames, Hiura).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sogard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Arrieta
|1
|2-3
|4
|6
|3
|4
|2
|56
|5.57
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.86
|Brothers, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|32
|3.45
|Nance
|1
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|1
|2
|38
|5.06
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|
|2-3
|4
|7
|4
|3
|0
|39
|54.00
|Sánchez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.00
|Richards, W, 3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|3.32
|Strickland
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Suter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-1, Nance 1-1, Sánchez 3-2. HBP_Nance 2 (Hiura,Urías). WP_Nance, Ashby, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ben May.
T_3:47. A_32,193 (41,900).
