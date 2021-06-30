Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 8 6 7 9 Contreras c-3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .231 Wisdom 1b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brothers p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ortega ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Pederson lf-1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .233 Báez ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .227 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 d-Mills ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .236 Happ rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Sogard 3b-p 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244 Alcántara 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .179 Arrieta p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .111 Gushue 1b-c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 15 12 13 9 9 Urías 3b 5 3 4 4 0 0 .247 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yelich lf 5 1 0 0 1 3 .247 Adames ss 3 3 1 4 2 0 .280 Narváez c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .294 Taylor rf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .223 Peterson 2b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .260 Hiura 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .160 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .165 Ashby p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sánchez p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Lauer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .143 Richards p 0 1 0 0 1 0 — Strickland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145

Chicago 700 000 000_7 8 1 Milwaukee 150 801 00x_15 12 1

a-walked for Sánchez in the 3rd. b-singled for Nance in the 6th. c-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. d-struck out for Heyward in the 9th.

E_Arrieta (2), Adames (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Taylor (4), Urías (14). HR_Urías (9), off Arrieta; Adames (7), off Nance; Urías (10), off Morgan. RBIs_Báez 2 (49), Marisnick (17), Sogard (11), Wisdom 2 (19), Peterson 3 (13), Urías 4 (39), Hiura (15), Bradley Jr. (21), Adames 4 (28). SB_Sogard (3), Marisnick (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Pederson, Sogard, Happ, Báez); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Bradley Jr., Yelich). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Happ, Pederson. GIDP_Ortega, Pederson, Urías.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Alcántara, Gushue); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Hiura; Peterson, Adames, Hiura).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sogard 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Arrieta 1 2-3 4 6 3 4 2 56 5.57 Thompson 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 1.86 Brothers, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 2 32 3.45 Nance 1 2-3 2 5 5 1 2 38 5.06 Morgan 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.50 Wieck 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashby 2-3 4 7 4 3 0 39 54.00 Sánchez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 28 0.00 Richards, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 3.32 Strickland 2 2 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Cousins 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-1, Nance 1-1, Sánchez 3-2. HBP_Nance 2 (Hiura,Urías). WP_Nance, Ashby, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:47. A_32,193 (41,900).

