Sports News

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:05 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 4 9 10
Urías 2b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .226
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .213
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Taylor ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .218
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .236
García rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .247
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .315
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .192
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .157
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
c-Peterson ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 6 11
India 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Payton ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Winker lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .346
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .357
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .222
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .160
Barnhart c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .264
a-Stephenson ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Akiyama cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .217
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Freeman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
f-Heineman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Milwaukee 000 110 102_5 7 0
Cincinnati 010 000 000_1 6 1

a-struck out for Barnhart in the 6th. b- for Suter in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Reyes in the 7th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 7th. e-walked for Williams in the 9th. f-struck out for Freeman in the 9th. g-singled for Goudeau in the 9th.

E_Brach (1). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Shaw (8), Farmer (4), Castellanos (19). HR_García (12), off Doolittle. RBIs_García 2 (34), Shaw 2 (28), Akiyama (5). SB_Peterson (1). S_Shaw, India.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Narváez 2, Houser, Urías, Adames); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Suárez, Castellanos, Farmer). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Yelich 2, Vogelbach, Bradley Jr., Winker. GIDP_Yelich.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, W, 4-5 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 4 87 3.66
Suter, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.02
Boxberger, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.92
Williams, H, 10 1 0 0 0 2 3 24 3.86
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.25
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 3 2 0 0 0 5 50 3.42
Doolittle 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 4.35
Hendrix, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 2 1 19 4.96
Garrett 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 9.53
Brach 1 1 0 0 2 0 21 5.14
Goudeau 2 1 2 2 4 1 40 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Brach 1-1. IBB_off Brach (Yelich), off Goudeau (Narváez). HBP_Gray (García). WP_Houser, Hendrix(2).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:39. A_11,897 (42,319).

Sports News

