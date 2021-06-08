Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|9
|10
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Taylor ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.247
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.192
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|c-Peterson ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|6
|11
|
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Payton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.357
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Barnhart c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Stephenson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Freeman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|f-Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|102_5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
a-struck out for Barnhart in the 6th. b- for Suter in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Reyes in the 7th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 7th. e-walked for Williams in the 9th. f-struck out for Freeman in the 9th. g-singled for Goudeau in the 9th.
E_Brach (1). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Shaw (8), Farmer (4), Castellanos (19). HR_García (12), off Doolittle. RBIs_García 2 (34), Shaw 2 (28), Akiyama (5). SB_Peterson (1). S_Shaw, India.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Narváez 2, Houser, Urías, Adames); Cincinnati 4 (Votto, Suárez, Castellanos, Farmer). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Yelich 2, Vogelbach, Bradley Jr., Winker. GIDP_Yelich.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 4-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|87
|3.66
|Suter, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.02
|Boxberger, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.92
|Williams, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|3.86
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|50
|3.42
|Doolittle
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.35
|Hendrix, L, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|4.96
|Garrett
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|9.53
|Brach
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|5.14
|Goudeau
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|40
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Brach 1-1. IBB_off Brach (Yelich), off Goudeau (Narváez). HBP_Gray (García). WP_Houser, Hendrix(2).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:39. A_11,897 (42,319).
