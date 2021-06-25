Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|7
|4
|2
|15
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.251
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.156
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|a-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nuñez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|3
|16
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.284
|Urías 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|f-Piña ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.151
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.132
|Burnes p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Taylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|000
|001
|300
|00_4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|112
|01_5
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Gray in the 6th. b-homered for Chacín in the 7th. c-popped out for Sánchez in the 7th. d-struck out for Estévez in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Cousins in the 9th. f-grounded out for Narváez in the 10th.
LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Wong (14). HR_Fuentes (7), off Richards; Hiura (2), off Kinley; Wong (7), off Estévez; Adames (5), off Bard. RBIs_Daza (22), Díaz (9), Fuentes 2 (30), Hiura 2 (7), Wong (20), Adames 2 (20). SB_Tapia (9). SF_Hiura.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon, Blackmon, Cron); Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, García, Urías, Piña). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
GIDP_Cron.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|83
|3.97
|Chacín, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.04
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.01
|Estévez, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.91
|Bard, BS, 10-15
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|27
|4.60
|Lawrence
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|5.62
|Gilbreath, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.40
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|94
|2.53
|Richards
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|3.94
|Sánchez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Cousins
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.00
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.57
|Williams, W, 4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Almonte 3-1, Sánchez 1-0. IBB_off Lawrence (Yelich). HBP_Bard (Taylor). WP_Burnes, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_4:21. A_31,140 (41,900).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments