Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 4 7 4 2 15 Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Daza cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .323 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .253 McMahon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .251 Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261 Díaz c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .156 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Fuentes ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .238 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nuñez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 3 16 Wong 2b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .284 Urías 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .252 García rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Narváez c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .302 f-Piña ph-c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .128 Adames ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .284 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .151 Hiura 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .132 Burnes p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Taylor ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 000 001 300 00_4 7 0 Milwaukee 000 000 112 01_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Gray in the 6th. b-homered for Chacín in the 7th. c-popped out for Sánchez in the 7th. d-struck out for Estévez in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Cousins in the 9th. f-grounded out for Narváez in the 10th.

LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Wong (14). HR_Fuentes (7), off Richards; Hiura (2), off Kinley; Wong (7), off Estévez; Adames (5), off Bard. RBIs_Daza (22), Díaz (9), Fuentes 2 (30), Hiura 2 (7), Wong (20), Adames 2 (20). SB_Tapia (9). SF_Hiura.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon, Blackmon, Cron); Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, García, Urías, Piña). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

GIDP_Cron.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 5 5 0 0 0 10 83 3.97 Chacín, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.04 Kinley 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 5.01 Estévez, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.91 Bard, BS, 10-15 1 1 2 2 1 3 27 4.60 Lawrence 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 11 5.62 Gilbreath, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 5.40 Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 10.57

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 6 3 1 1 2 7 94 2.53 Richards 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 28 3.94 Sánchez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Cousins 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 0.00 Hader 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.57 Williams, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Almonte 3-1, Sánchez 1-0. IBB_off Lawrence (Yelich). HBP_Bard (Taylor). WP_Burnes, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_4:21. A_31,140 (41,900).

