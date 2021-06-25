On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 8:47 pm
2 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 7 4 2 15
Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Daza cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .323
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .253
McMahon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .251
Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .261
Díaz c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .156
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Fuentes ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .238
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nuñez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 9 5 3 16
Wong 2b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .284
Urías 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .252
García rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Narváez c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .302
f-Piña ph-c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .128
Adames ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .284
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .151
Hiura 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .132
Burnes p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Taylor ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 001 300 00_4 7 0
Milwaukee 000 000 112 01_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Gray in the 6th. b-homered for Chacín in the 7th. c-popped out for Sánchez in the 7th. d-struck out for Estévez in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Cousins in the 9th. f-grounded out for Narváez in the 10th.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Wong (14). HR_Fuentes (7), off Richards; Hiura (2), off Kinley; Wong (7), off Estévez; Adames (5), off Bard. RBIs_Daza (22), Díaz (9), Fuentes 2 (30), Hiura 2 (7), Wong (20), Adames 2 (20). SB_Tapia (9). SF_Hiura.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon, Blackmon, Cron); Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, García, Urías, Piña). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

GIDP_Cron.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Hiura).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 5 0 0 0 10 83 3.97
Chacín, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.04
Kinley 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 5.01
Estévez, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.91
Bard, BS, 10-15 1 1 2 2 1 3 27 4.60
Lawrence 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 11 5.62
Gilbreath, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 5.40
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 10.57
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes 6 3 1 1 2 7 94 2.53
Richards 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 28 3.94
Sánchez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Cousins 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 0.00
Hader 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.57
Williams, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Almonte 3-1, Sánchez 1-0. IBB_off Lawrence (Yelich). HBP_Bard (Taylor). WP_Burnes, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_4:21. A_31,140 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair