Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 2 3 7 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .336 Hayes 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .302 Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Moran 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Evans 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Stallings c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203 Gamel lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .243 Newman ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .204 Crowe p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-González ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 5 1 12 Urías 2b-3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .231 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .221 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .241 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Peterson lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .175 Piña c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .154 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .153 Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Yelich ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robertson 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Lopes 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .333

Pittsburgh 010 001 000_2 10 0 Milwaukee 100 003 10x_5 5 1

a-sacrificed for Boxberger in the 7th. b-struck out for Hartlieb in the 9th.

E_Urías (12). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Gamel 2 (7), Vogelbach (7), Piña (2). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Stallings (5), off Houser; García (13), off Bednar. RBIs_Newman (11), Stallings (26), Vogelbach (14), Urías (26), García 2 (38), Yelich (15). SB_Newman (2). CS_Hayes (1). SF_Yelich.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Crowe 2, Newman, Stallings, Reynolds); Milwaukee 1 (Peterson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. LIDP_Evans.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Vogelbach, Urías).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe 5 2 2 2 1 8 82 6.75 Bednar, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.38 Howard 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.52 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 5 2-3 7 2 2 0 2 82 3.62 Suter, W, 8-3 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 10 4.01 Boxberger, H, 9 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.70 Williams, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.55 Hader, S, 17-17 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Bednar 1-1. IBB_off Suter (Newman).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:09. A_20,545 (41,900).

