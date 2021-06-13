Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|3
|7
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Moran 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Evans 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Crowe p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-González ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|1
|12
|
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Peterson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Piña c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Yelich ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robertson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000_2
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|003
|10x_5
|5
|1
a-sacrificed for Boxberger in the 7th. b-struck out for Hartlieb in the 9th.
E_Urías (12). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Gamel 2 (7), Vogelbach (7), Piña (2). 3B_Urías (1). HR_Stallings (5), off Houser; García (13), off Bednar. RBIs_Newman (11), Stallings (26), Vogelbach (14), Urías (26), García 2 (38), Yelich (15). SB_Newman (2). CS_Hayes (1). SF_Yelich.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Crowe 2, Newman, Stallings, Reynolds); Milwaukee 1 (Peterson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. LIDP_Evans.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Vogelbach, Urías).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|82
|6.75
|Bednar, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.52
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|82
|3.62
|Suter, W, 8-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|4.01
|Boxberger, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Williams, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.55
|Hader, S, 17-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Bednar 1-1. IBB_off Suter (Newman).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:09. A_20,545 (41,900).
