Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|13
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|6
|
|Rojas lf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robertson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|4
|1
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duplantier p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Peralta ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frankoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|030
|010
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|004
|020
|01x
|—
|7
E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 14, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Ahmed 2 (12), Marte (7), Walker (3). HR_C.Kelly (7), Bradley Jr. (5), Yelich (2), Urías (7), García (11).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duplantier L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Young
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frankoff
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Suter W,6-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boxberger H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams H,8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Hader S,13-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Duplantier pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Anderson (Duplantier). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:09. A_12,392 (41,900).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments