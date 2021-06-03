Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 4 13 4 Totals 31 7 7 6 Rojas lf-2b 5 0 0 0 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Marte cf 5 1 4 1 Urías 2b 2 1 1 1 Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 5 1 1 2 Robertson 3b 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 Yelich lf 3 2 1 3 Reddick rf 5 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 5 0 4 1 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 P.Smith ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Duplantier p 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 1 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 1 0 0 Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0 Young p 0 0 0 0 Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 D.Peralta ph 0 1 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 Frankoff p 0 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 000 030 010 — 4 Milwaukee 004 020 01x — 7

E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 14, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Ahmed 2 (12), Marte (7), Walker (3). HR_C.Kelly (7), Bradley Jr. (5), Yelich (2), Urías (7), García (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Duplantier L,0-1 4 4 5 5 3 3 Mantiply 1 0 1 0 2 1 Young 2 0 0 0 0 1 Frankoff 1 3 1 1 0 0

Milwaukee Anderson 4 1-3 8 3 3 1 1 Suter W,6-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 Boxberger H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Williams H,8 1 1 1 1 2 3 Hader S,13-13 1 1 0 0 0 3

Duplantier pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Anderson (Duplantier). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:09. A_12,392 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.