Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 8 7 4 11 Urías 3b-2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .227 Vogelbach 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .221 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yelich lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .234 García rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .246 Adames ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .308 Peterson 2b-1b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .226 Piña c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Taylor ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 2 15 India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Winker lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .346 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .357 Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .217 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .160 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee 100 003 210_7 8 0 Cincinnati 010 010 000_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Peralta in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Suter in the 7th. c-struck out for Doolittle in the 7th. d-struck out for Milner in the 9th.

E_India (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Adames 2 (4), Peterson (1), Vogelbach (5), Castellanos (21). HR_Vogelbach (6), off Doolittle; Votto (6), off Peralta. RBIs_García (36), Adames (12), Peterson 3 (7), Vogelbach 2 (13), Votto (19), Winker (38). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Peterson, Bradley Jr., Adames); Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 4 2 1 1 2 6 75 2.25 Suter, W, 7-3 2 2 1 1 0 4 29 4.05 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.81 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.80 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 4.70

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 2-9 5 2-3 1 3 3 3 7 96 6.47 Sims, BS, 6-8 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 5.01 Doolittle 1 1 2 2 0 0 14 4.98 Warren 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00 Goudeau 1 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-2. IBB_off Goudeau (Yelich). HBP_Castillo (Urías), Doolittle (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:16. A_12,423 (42,319).

