Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 4:46 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 8 7 4 11
Urías 3b-2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .227
Vogelbach 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .221
Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yelich lf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .234
García rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .246
Adames ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .308
Peterson 2b-1b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .226
Piña c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Taylor ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 15
India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Winker lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .346
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .357
Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Votto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .217
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .160
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 100 003 210_7 8 0
Cincinnati 010 010 000_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Peralta in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Suter in the 7th. c-struck out for Doolittle in the 7th. d-struck out for Milner in the 9th.

E_India (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Adames 2 (4), Peterson (1), Vogelbach (5), Castellanos (21). HR_Vogelbach (6), off Doolittle; Votto (6), off Peralta. RBIs_García (36), Adames (12), Peterson 3 (7), Vogelbach 2 (13), Votto (19), Winker (38). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Peterson, Bradley Jr., Adames); Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 4 2 1 1 2 6 75 2.25
Suter, W, 7-3 2 2 1 1 0 4 29 4.05
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.81
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.80
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 4.70
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 2-9 5 2-3 1 3 3 3 7 96 6.47
Sims, BS, 6-8 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 5.01
Doolittle 1 1 2 2 0 0 14 4.98
Warren 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.00
Goudeau 1 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-2. IBB_off Goudeau (Yelich). HBP_Castillo (Urías), Doolittle (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:16. A_12,423 (42,319).

