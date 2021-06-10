Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|4
|11
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.234
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Peterson 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.226
|Piña c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Taylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Robertson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|15
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|100
|003
|210_7
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|000_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Peralta in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Suter in the 7th. c-struck out for Doolittle in the 7th. d-struck out for Milner in the 9th.
E_India (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Adames 2 (4), Peterson (1), Vogelbach (5), Castellanos (21). HR_Vogelbach (6), off Doolittle; Votto (6), off Peralta. RBIs_García (36), Adames (12), Peterson 3 (7), Vogelbach 2 (13), Votto (19), Winker (38). S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Peterson, Bradley Jr., Adames); Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|75
|2.25
|Suter, W, 7-3
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|29
|4.05
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.81
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.80
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.70
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 2-9
|5
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|7
|96
|6.47
|Sims, BS, 6-8
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|5.01
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.98
|Warren
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.00
|Goudeau
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-2. IBB_off Goudeau (Yelich). HBP_Castillo (Urías), Doolittle (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:16. A_12,423 (42,319).
