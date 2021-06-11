Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 4 0 8 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .316 Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .206 Evans 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Gamel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .215 b-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .149 c-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 d-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Tom lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162 De Jong p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — González ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .216

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 7 6 7 11 8 Urías 3b-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .224 1-Reyes pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Yelich lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .235 García rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Narváez c 3 2 2 0 1 1 .319 Adames ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .294 Peterson 2b-1b 2 1 0 1 2 0 .212 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 2 2 1 .159 Woodruff p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .045 a-Robertson ph 1 1 0 0 1 1 .140 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh 010 001 020_4 6 0 Milwaukee 020 000 50x_7 6 1

a-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th. c-popped out for Perez in the 9th. d-struck out for Cahill in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Urías (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Perez (3), Narváez (8), Vogelbach (6), Yelich (3). HR_Gamel (1), off Woodruff; Polanco (6), off Woodruff; Hayes (3), off Milner. RBIs_Gamel (4), Polanco (19), Hayes 2 (7), Bradley Jr. 2 (16), Woodruff (1), Yelich 2 (11), Adames (13), Peterson (8). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong); Milwaukee 4 (Urías, García, Robertson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Newman.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De Jong 5 4 2 2 4 2 90 4.80 Howard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25 Holmes, L, 2-1 1-3 2 5 5 4 1 25 4.23 Cahill 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 3 35 6.57

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 5-2 7 4 2 2 0 5 98 1.52 Milner 1 1 2 0 0 1 27 1.50 Hader, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 3-2. IBB_off Holmes (Narváez).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:22. A_17,678 (41,900).

