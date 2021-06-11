Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|0
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Evans 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Gamel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|c-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|d-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Tom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|De Jong p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|González ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|7
|6
|7
|11
|8
|
|Urías 3b-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|1-Reyes pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.235
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Narváez c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Peterson 2b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.212
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.159
|Woodruff p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.045
|a-Robertson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.140
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|020_4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|50x_7
|6
|1
a-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th. c-popped out for Perez in the 9th. d-struck out for Cahill in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Urías (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Perez (3), Narváez (8), Vogelbach (6), Yelich (3). HR_Gamel (1), off Woodruff; Polanco (6), off Woodruff; Hayes (3), off Milner. RBIs_Gamel (4), Polanco (19), Hayes 2 (7), Bradley Jr. 2 (16), Woodruff (1), Yelich 2 (11), Adames (13), Peterson (8). S_Woodruff.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong); Milwaukee 4 (Urías, García, Robertson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Newman.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|90
|4.80
|Howard
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
|Holmes, L, 2-1
|
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|4
|1
|25
|4.23
|Cahill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|35
|6.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 5-2
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|98
|1.52
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.50
|Hader, S, 15-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.73
Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 3-2. IBB_off Holmes (Narváez).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:22. A_17,678 (41,900).
