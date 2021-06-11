On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:49 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 6 4 0 8
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .316
Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .206
Evans 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Gamel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .215
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .149
c-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
d-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Tom lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162
De Jong p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
González ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .216
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 7 6 7 11 8
Urías 3b-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .224
1-Reyes pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Yelich lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .235
García rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Narváez c 3 2 2 0 1 1 .319
Adames ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .294
Peterson 2b-1b 2 1 0 1 2 0 .212
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 2 2 1 .159
Woodruff p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .045
a-Robertson ph 1 1 0 0 1 1 .140
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 010 001 020_4 6 0
Milwaukee 020 000 50x_7 6 1

a-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. b-singled for Gamel in the 9th. c-popped out for Perez in the 9th. d-struck out for Cahill in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Urías (11). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Perez (3), Narváez (8), Vogelbach (6), Yelich (3). HR_Gamel (1), off Woodruff; Polanco (6), off Woodruff; Hayes (3), off Milner. RBIs_Gamel (4), Polanco (19), Hayes 2 (7), Bradley Jr. 2 (16), Woodruff (1), Yelich 2 (11), Adames (13), Peterson (8). S_Woodruff.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong); Milwaukee 4 (Urías, García, Robertson). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Newman.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong 5 4 2 2 4 2 90 4.80
Howard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25
Holmes, L, 2-1 1-3 2 5 5 4 1 25 4.23
Cahill 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 3 35 6.57
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 5-2 7 4 2 2 0 5 98 1.52
Milner 1 1 2 0 0 1 27 1.50
Hader, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 3-2. IBB_off Holmes (Narváez).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:22. A_17,678 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers