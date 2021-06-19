Minnesota 7, Texas 5

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Calhoun dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|White lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Culberson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|300
|010
|000
|3
|—
|7
|Texas
|200
|100
|100
|1
|—
|5
E_Polanco (7), Foltynewicz (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Texas 3. LOB_Minnesota 8, Texas 9. 2B_Kirilloff (7), Gordon (1). 3B_Arraez (2). HR_Larnach (4), García (17). SB_Polanco (5). SF_Trevino (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Alcala BS,0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles W,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey S,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|B.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz L,3-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Evans
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Berríos (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:44. A_30,304 (40,300).
