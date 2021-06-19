On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Minnesota 7, Texas 5

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 12:09 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 10 7 Totals 39 5 9 5
Arraez 2b 4 2 1 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0
Polanco ss 4 2 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0
Larnach lf 4 2 1 1 García cf 5 1 1 1
Cruz dh 4 0 2 1 Gallo rf 3 1 1 1
Kepler rf 5 0 0 1 Solak 2b 5 0 2 1
Jeffers c 4 0 1 2 Calhoun dh 5 0 1 1
Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 1 White lf 5 1 1 0
Gordon cf 5 0 2 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0
Astudillo 3b 4 1 1 0 Culberson ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 1
J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0
Heim c 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 300 010 000 3 7
Texas 200 100 100 1 5

E_Polanco (7), Foltynewicz (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Texas 3. LOB_Minnesota 8, Texas 9. 2B_Kirilloff (7), Gordon (1). 3B_Arraez (2). HR_Larnach (4), García (17). SB_Polanco (5). SF_Trevino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos 6 6 3 3 1 6
Alcala BS,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey S,2-3 1 2 1 0 0 1
Texas
Foltynewicz 5 6 4 4 2 4
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Patton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 1 2 0 0 0 1
Sborz L,3-3 2-3 1 3 2 3 2
Evans 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Berríos (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:44. A_30,304 (40,300).

