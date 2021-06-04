Trending:
Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:24 pm
ATLANTA (84)

Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Hayes 8-17 5-6 23, E.Williams 0-1 2-4 2, C.Williams 6-18 3-5 15, Sims 4-8 0-2 9, Billings 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-2 1-2 1, Bradford 4-6 0-0 12, McDonald 5-12 1-1 15. Totals 30-70 12-20 84.

MINNESOTA (86)

Collier 7-12 10-13 26, Dantas 0-1 0-0 0, Fowles 4-8 0-2 8, Clarendon 5-7 4-4 14, McBride 6-13 0-0 17, Achonwa 4-5 0-0 8, Carleton 0-4 0-0 0, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-6 4-5 13. Totals 30-57 18-24 86.

Atlanta 21 21 26 16 84
Minnesota 23 18 22 23 86

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-29 (Bradford 4-5, McDonald 4-9, Hayes 2-7, Sims 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, C.Williams 0-2), Minnesota 8-21 (McBride 5-9, Collier 2-4, Dangerfield 1-2, Carleton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (C.Williams 10), Minnesota 31 (Fowles 11). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Sims 6), Minnesota 20 (Clarendon 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Minnesota 21. A_2,024 (19,356)

