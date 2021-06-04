Minnesota 86, Atlanta 84

ATLANTA (84)
Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Hayes 8-17 5-6 23, E.Williams 0-1 2-4 2, C.Williams 6-18 3-5 15, Sims 4-8 0-2 9, Billings 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-2 1-2 1, Bradford 4-6 0-0 12, McDonald 5-12 1-1 15. Totals 30-70 12-20 84.
MINNESOTA (86)
Collier 7-12 10-13 26, Dantas 0-1 0-0 0, Fowles 4-8 0-2 8, Clarendon 5-7 4-4 14, McBride 6-13 0-0 17, Achonwa 4-5 0-0 8, Carleton 0-4 0-0 0, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-6 4-5 13. Totals 30-57 18-24 86.
|Atlanta
|21
|21
|26
|16
|—
|84
|Minnesota
|23
|18
|22
|23
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-29 (Bradford 4-5, McDonald 4-9, Hayes 2-7, Sims 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, C.Williams 0-2), Minnesota 8-21 (McBride 5-9, Collier 2-4, Dangerfield 1-2, Carleton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (C.Williams 10), Minnesota 31 (Fowles 11). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Sims 6), Minnesota 20 (Clarendon 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Minnesota 21. A_2,024 (19,356)
