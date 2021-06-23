Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 87, Atlanta 85

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (87)

Collier 5-9 2-2 12, Dantas 7-12 3-4 23, Fowles 11-16 4-5 26, Clarendon 3-6 2-3 8, McBride 4-8 1-1 9, Carleton 2-7 0-0 5, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 34-65 12-15 87.

ATLANTA (85)

Carter 7-12 2-2 16, Parker 3-10 0-0 6, E.Williams 1-4 2-2 4, C.Williams 11-19 2-3 24, Sims 5-14 2-2 13, Hawkins 1-2 2-2 5, Bradford 3-4 0-2 7, McDonald 2-4 4-4 10. Totals 33-69 14-17 85.

Minnesota 16 24 28 19 87
Atlanta 28 18 30 9 85

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-24 (Dantas 6-11, Carleton 1-5, Banham 0-2, Dangerfield 0-2, McBride 0-4), Atlanta 5-13 (McDonald 2-3, Hawkins 1-2, Sims 1-4, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Fowles 19), Atlanta 27 (E.Williams, Parker 7). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Clarendon 9), Atlanta 17 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Atlanta 15. A_907 (3,500)

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America