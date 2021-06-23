Minnesota 87, Atlanta 85

MINNESOTA (87)
Collier 5-9 2-2 12, Dantas 7-12 3-4 23, Fowles 11-16 4-5 26, Clarendon 3-6 2-3 8, McBride 4-8 1-1 9, Carleton 2-7 0-0 5, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 34-65 12-15 87.
ATLANTA (85)
Carter 7-12 2-2 16, Parker 3-10 0-0 6, E.Williams 1-4 2-2 4, C.Williams 11-19 2-3 24, Sims 5-14 2-2 13, Hawkins 1-2 2-2 5, Bradford 3-4 0-2 7, McDonald 2-4 4-4 10. Totals 33-69 14-17 85.
|Minnesota
|16
|24
|28
|19
|—
|87
|Atlanta
|28
|18
|30
|9
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-24 (Dantas 6-11, Carleton 1-5, Banham 0-2, Dangerfield 0-2, McBride 0-4), Atlanta 5-13 (McDonald 2-3, Hawkins 1-2, Sims 1-4, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Fowles 19), Atlanta 27 (E.Williams, Parker 7). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Clarendon 9), Atlanta 17 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Atlanta 15. A_907 (3,500)
