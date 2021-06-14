All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|5
|1
|2
|17
|11
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|2
|14
|9
|5
|Orlando City
|3
|1
|3
|12
|8
|4
|New York City FC
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|7
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|9
|Columbus
|3
|2
|2
|11
|7
|6
|Nashville
|2
|0
|5
|11
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|4
|10
|9
|7
|New York
|3
|4
|0
|9
|10
|10
|D.C. United
|3
|5
|0
|9
|8
|11
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|Toronto FC
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|12
|Chicago
|1
|5
|1
|4
|4
|11
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|1
|4
|6
|15
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|3
|18
|14
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|2
|17
|16
|11
|LA Galaxy
|5
|2
|0
|15
|11
|11
|Colorado
|4
|2
|1
|13
|12
|8
|Houston
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|12
|San Jose
|3
|5
|0
|9
|11
|12
|Portland
|3
|4
|0
|9
|9
|11
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Austin FC
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|4
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Minnesota United
|2
|4
|1
|7
|6
|11
|FC Dallas
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, June 12
Austin FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Friday, June 18
Nashville at New York, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
New York at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
