All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 5 1 2 17 11 7 Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5 Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4 New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6 Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6 Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7 New York 3 4 0 9 10 10 D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11 Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12 Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11 Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 16 11 LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11 Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8 Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12 San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12 Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7 Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9 Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11 FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Friday, June 18

Nashville at New York, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

New York at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.