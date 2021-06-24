All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|1
|2
|23
|17
|11
|Orlando City
|5
|1
|3
|18
|16
|6
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|3
|18
|12
|7
|New York City FC
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|10
|Columbus
|4
|3
|2
|14
|9
|7
|Nashville
|3
|1
|5
|14
|12
|10
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|1
|13
|9
|11
|New York
|4
|5
|0
|12
|14
|13
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|3
|12
|10
|9
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|5
|11
|11
|10
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|5
|2
|8
|8
|14
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|1
|7
|7
|17
|Toronto FC
|1
|6
|2
|5
|12
|18
|Chicago
|1
|7
|1
|4
|4
|14
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|7
|0
|3
|24
|18
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|3
|2
|20
|20
|14
|LA Galaxy
|6
|3
|0
|18
|14
|14
|Colorado
|5
|3
|1
|16
|15
|11
|Portland
|4
|4
|1
|13
|13
|14
|Houston
|3
|3
|4
|13
|14
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|3
|12
|13
|10
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|10
|Minnesota United
|3
|4
|2
|11
|9
|12
|San Jose
|3
|6
|1
|10
|11
|17
|Austin FC
|2
|5
|3
|9
|6
|11
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|1
|7
|8
|14
|FC Dallas
|1
|4
|4
|7
|9
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, June 18
New York 2, Nashville 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 1
Saturday, June 19
Columbus 2, Chicago 0
Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2
New England 3, New York City FC 2
D.C. United 1, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Tuesday, June 22
Orlando City 5, San Jose 0
Wednesday, June 23
New England 3, New York 2
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2, Austin FC 0
Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1
Portland 2, Houston 2, tie
Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 1
Friday, June 25
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
