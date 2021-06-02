MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 30
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|6
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|5
|Alan Pulido, KC
|5
|Adam Buksa, NE
|4
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|4
|Caden Clark, NYR
|4
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|4
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|4
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|4
|Assists
|Carles Gil, NE
|5
|Fabio, NYR
|4
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|4
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
|Ronald Matarrita, CIN
|3
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|3
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|3
|Jack Price, COL
|3
|Romell Quioto, MTL
|3
|Khiry Shelton, KC
|3
|Anton Tinnerholm, NYC
|3
|Kai Wagner, PHI
|3
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|34
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|30
|Alan Pulido, KC
|30
|Adam Buksa, NE
|29
|Franco Jara, DAL
|24
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|24
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|23
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|23
|Randall Leal, NSH
|22
|Robin Lod, MIN
|22
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|22
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|15
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|13
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|13
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|12
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|11
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|11
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|11
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|10
|Adam Buksa, NE
|9
|Franco Jara, DAL
|9
___
|Cautions
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|4
|Brendan Hines-Ike, DC
|4
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|4
15 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|0
|5
|Xavier Arreaga, SEA
|4
|0
|4
|Brendan Hines-Ike, DC
|4
|0
|4
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|4
|0
|4
19 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Stefan Cleveland, SEA
|0.33
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|0.33
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.40
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.57
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.63
|Jon Kempin, DC
|0.67
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.86
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.86
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.88
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.90
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|5
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|4
|Joe Willis, NSH
|4
|Matt Turner, NE
|3
|William Yarbrough, COL
|3
8 players tied with 2
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|40
|Andre Blake, PHI
|31
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|29
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|27
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|23
|Marko Maric, HOU
|23
|Matt Turner, NE
|23
|William Yarbrough, COL
|23
|Alex Bono, TOR
|22
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|22
___
