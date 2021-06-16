Molina’s RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday to sweep the season series.

Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-6).

The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins. St. Louis won all three games at Busch Stadium in its final at-bat — Goldschmidt’s solo homer in the ninth produced a 2-1 win Tuesday night.

Ryan Helsley (4-4) and Andrew Miller combined for two scoreless innings of relief.

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo is still seeking his first major league win despite pitching a career-high seven scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, struck out four, walked none and 63 of his 87 pitches were strikes.

Alcantara pitched a team season-high 8 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, stuck out seven with one walk, and the one run he allowed was unearned.

Oviedo retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles to Jon Berti and Jesús Sánchez in the fourth. Goldschmidt made a strong throw home to Molina on a grounder by Jorge Alfaro to get Berti at the plate.

A throwing error and a botched fielder’s choice by the Marlins defense put Alcantara into a jam in the fourth, but he got out of it by getting Edmundo Sosa to hit into a double play.

STILL STREAKING

Tyler O’Neill extended his on-base streak to a career-best 22 games with an infield hit in the Cardinals fourth.

TRAINING ROOM

Marlins: RHP Luis Madero was designated for assignment and INF Deven Marrero was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman (right side tightness) missed his second straight game and is day-to-day. … Sosa left the game after getting hit in the right hand/wrist area in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Continue their six-game road trip for the first of three against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (4-4, 3.86 ERA) begins a six-game road trip on Friday night with the first of three against the Atlanta Braves, who have not announced a starter. Gant struggled in his last start, giving up a career high seven runs in four innings in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds on June 6.

