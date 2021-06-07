On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 5:02 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to 60-day IL.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.
National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray on on a hardship.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell.

        Read more: Sports News

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.

Canadian Football league

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
National Women’s Hockey League

TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with head coach Nick Saban on a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh