Monday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray on on a hardship.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.
ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with head coach Nick Saban on a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season.
