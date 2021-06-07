Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to 60-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray on on a hardship.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.

Canadian Football league

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.

National Women’s Hockey League

TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with head coach Nick Saban on a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season.

