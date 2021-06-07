Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Iowa (Triple-A East).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Gus Edwards to a two-year extension. Signed OT Ja’Wuan James.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Bashaud Breeland and Amari Henderson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Anthony McKinney on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.

Canadian Football league

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Dominic Cormier and F Kelly Bent. Activated D Philip Beaulieu from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Colby McAuley from injured reserve. Activated F Samuel Laberge.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cody Sol and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed F Luke Nogard and D Cole MacDonald on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Robbie Beydoun on injured reserve retroactive to June 3.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Nolan LaPorte from injured reserve and released. Activated F Greg Meireles from injured reserve and placed on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released G Sean Romeo and D Tim Davison. Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated D Willie Raskob, G Billy Christopoulos and F Nick Hutchinson from reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta on reserve. Transferred F Cedric Lacroix from injured reserve to roster and placed on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Jordan Kilmek. Released F Darien Craighead. Activated D Connor Moore from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated Ds Macoy Erkamps and Tariq Hammond and Fs Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart and Fs Cameron Askew and Jade Miller on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Cole Fraser. Activated D Alex Lepkowski. Activated D Teigan Zahn from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed F Mason Mannek and D Brandon Fehd on reserve. Placed F Mitch Maxwell on injured reserve retroactive to June 3.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Riley Weselowski. Activated F Anthony Beauregard from injured reserve. Activated G Evan Buitenhuis, D Mathieu Gagnon and Fs Bobby McMann and Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed Ds Garrett Schmitz and Sean Allen and Fs Peter Drinella and Brayden Watts on reserve. Reassigned G Ian Scott to Toronto (NHL).

National Women’s Hockey League

TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned D Marcos Lopez to Peru National Team. Signed F George Asomani to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with head coach Nick Saban on a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season.

