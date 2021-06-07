Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jake Newberry for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated INF Shed Long Jr. from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF/OF Sam Haggerty to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Iowa (Triple-A East).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed Reshanda Gray.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DT Xavier Williams. Released LB Shareef Miller.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Gus Edwards to a two-year extension. Signed OT Ja’Wuan James.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed LB Peter Kalamabayi.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Sam Young. Waived G Marquel Harrell.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CBs Bashaud Breeland and Amari Henderson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S JaCoby Stevens.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Signed S Tony Jefferson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Nick Guggemos.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Anthony McKinney on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Gabe Wright and C/G Najee Toran.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to a two-year, two-way contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Dominic Cormier and F Kelly Bent. Activated D Philip Beaulieu from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Colby McAuley from injured reserve. Activated F Samuel Laberge.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cody Sol and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed F Luke Nogard and D Cole MacDonald on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Robbie Beydoun on injured reserve retroactive to June 3.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Nolan LaPorte from injured reserve and released. Activated F Greg Meireles from injured reserve and placed on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Released G Sean Romeo and D Tim Davison. Activated D Chris Martenet from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated D Willie Raskob, G Billy Christopoulos and F Nick Hutchinson from reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta on reserve. Transferred F Cedric Lacroix from injured reserve to roster and placed on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Jordan Kilmek. Released F Darien Craighead. Activated D Connor Moore from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated Ds Macoy Erkamps and Tariq Hammond and Fs Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart and Fs Cameron Askew and Jade Miller on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Cole Fraser. Activated D Alex Lepkowski. Activated D Teigan Zahn from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed F Mason Mannek and D Brandon Fehd on reserve. Placed F Mitch Maxwell on injured reserve retroactive to June 3.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Riley Weselowski. Activated F Anthony Beauregard from injured reserve. Activated G Evan Buitenhuis, D Mathieu Gagnon and Fs Bobby McMann and Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed Ds Garrett Schmitz and Sean Allen and Fs Peter Drinella and Brayden Watts on reserve. Reassigned G Ian Scott to Toronto (NHL).
|National Women’s Hockey League
TORONTO SIX — Named Mark Joslin second head coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned D Marcos Lopez to Peru National Team. Signed F George Asomani to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.
ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with head coach Nick Saban on a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season.
