Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.
