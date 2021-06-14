Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley.

HOCKEY Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tamoria Holmes assistant women’s basketball coach.

