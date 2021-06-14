Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League Hockey
|East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Tamoria Holmes assistant women’s basketball coach.
