Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:33 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

        Read more: Sports News

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley.

HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tamoria Holmes assistant women’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday