Monday’s Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.
BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.
SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.
