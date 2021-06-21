Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.

Womens’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.

