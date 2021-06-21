Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Azolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson and INF/OF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL and rehab assignments. Optioned INF Jason Vosler and OF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.
|Womens’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.
NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX).
BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.
SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments