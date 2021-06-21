Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Azolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson and INF/OF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL and rehab assignments. Optioned INF Jason Vosler and OF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.

Womens’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.

SOCCER USL Championship

NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX).

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.

