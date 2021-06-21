Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Norfolk (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 3B Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zac Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 2B Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Alex Dickerson and LF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Jason Vosler and LF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.
|Womens’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Krishawn Hogan.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Devin Ross.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte, D Kris Myllari and F Steve Owre from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu, G Frank Marotte and F Darian Skeoch on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Found Inter Miami M Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against D.C. United on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action. Found Austin F Cecilio Dominguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against San Jose on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action.
NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX).
BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.
SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.
