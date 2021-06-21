Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 3B Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zac Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 2B Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Alex Dickerson and LF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Jason Vosler and LF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL NBA G League

G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.

Womens’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Krishawn Hogan.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Donte Sylencieux from injured reserve with a settlement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Mike Pennel, OL Tyrone Wheatley and TE Jake Butt. Waived DL Thomas Shcaffer and OT Gunnar Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Chad Hansen and Amon-Ra St. Brown and LB Derrick Barnes. Waived WR Jonathan Adams

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell. Waived WR Jon’Vea Johnson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Willie Yarbary, TE Matt Seybert, LB Damon Lloyd and WR Michael Bandy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Devin Ross.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Trevon Grimes from injured reserve with a settlement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte, D Kris Myllari and F Steve Owre from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu, G Frank Marotte and F Darian Skeoch on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Found Inter Miami M Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against D.C. United on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action. Found Austin F Cecilio Dominguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against San Jose on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action.

USL Championship

NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX).

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.

