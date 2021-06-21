Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 10:29 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 3B Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zac Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City.

        Read more: Sports News

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 2B Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Alex Dickerson and LF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Jason Vosler and LF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels.

Womens’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Krishawn Hogan.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Donte Sylencieux from injured reserve with a settlement.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Mike Pennel, OL Tyrone Wheatley and TE Jake Butt. Waived DL Thomas Shcaffer and OT Gunnar Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Chad Hansen and Amon-Ra St. Brown and LB Derrick Barnes. Waived WR Jonathan Adams

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell. Waived WR Jon’Vea Johnson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Willie Yarbary, TE Matt Seybert, LB Damon Lloyd and WR Michael Bandy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Devin Ross.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Trevon Grimes from injured reserve with a settlement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte, D Kris Myllari and F Steve Owre from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu, G Frank Marotte and F Darian Skeoch on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Found Inter Miami M Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against D.C. United on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action. Found Austin F Cecilio Dominguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against San Jose on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action.

USL Championship

NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX).

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray