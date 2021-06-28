Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer to Twins Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated RF Scott Heineman for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ben Bowden from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Roel Ramirez from Memphis (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis. Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Megan Gustafson, Gs Stella Johnson and Kiara Leslie.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of F Johnder Cadiz through 2021.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Taylor Virtue assistant women’s volleyball coach.

