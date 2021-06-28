Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:31 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Zach Plesac, RF Granmil Reyes and C Roberto Perez to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on rehab assignments. Recalled LF Oscar Mercado from Columbus. Placed RF Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Andre Scrubb from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned 1B Taylor Jones to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 3B Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Emmanuel Rivera from Omaha (Triple-A East).

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Mike Trout from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer to Twins Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Eric Jones on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS – Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Sam Huff to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. Traded RF Matt Lipka to Milwaukee for cash. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed CF Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Sent OF Kole Calhoun to Renos on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa.

        Read more: Sports News

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated RF Scott Heineman for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ben Bowden from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RF Derek Fisher outright to Nashville. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Roel Ramirez and LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Miguel Diaz and James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Hogan Brown.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander to Philadelphia (NL).

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Megan Gustafson, Gs Stella Johnson and Kiara Leslie.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Paxton Lynch>

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of F Johnder Cadiz through 2021.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Taylor Virtue assistant women’s volleyball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training