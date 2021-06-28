Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Zach Plesac, RF Granmil Reyes and C Roberto Perez to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on rehab assignments. Recalled LF Oscar Mercado from Columbus. Placed RF Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Andre Scrubb from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned 1B Taylor Jones to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 3B Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Emmanuel Rivera from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Mike Trout from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer to Twins Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Eric Jones on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS – Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Sam Huff to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. Traded RF Matt Lipka to Milwaukee for cash. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed CF Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Sent OF Kole Calhoun to Renos on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated RF Scott Heineman for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ben Bowden from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RF Derek Fisher outright to Nashville. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Roel Ramirez and LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Miguel Diaz and James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Hogan Brown.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander to Philadelphia (NL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Megan Gustafson, Gs Stella Johnson and Kiara Leslie.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Paxton Lynch>

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of F Johnder Cadiz through 2021.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Taylor Virtue assistant women’s volleyball coach.

