Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Montas expected to start as Oakland hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (33-33, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -124, Angels +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 11-13 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with an OBP of .378.

The Angels are 14-18 against AL West Division teams. Los Angeles has hit 85 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-5. Sean Manaea earned his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Dylan Bundy registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 18 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 8-2, .295 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday