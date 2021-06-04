Moore, Benefield homer as Dallas Baptist beats Oregon State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBIs to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State 6-5 on Friday in the Fort Worth Regional.

Moore hit a two-run homer in the first, and Benefield walked with the bases loaded in the third followed by a solo shot in a three-run fifth. River Town and Jackson Glenn each added RBI hits in the fifth to give Dallas Baptist (38-15) a 6-1 lead.

Dominic Hamel (13-2) allowed just three hits through the first four innings before Oregon State’s Ryan Ober led off the fifth with a solo home run. Greg Fuchs added a three-run homer for the Beavers in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Hamel struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Oregon State had two runners on with no outs in eighth but Kragen Kechely got the final two outs before picking up his second save of the season.

Kevin Abel (3-5) made his 16th start of the year for Oregon State (34-23). He walked eight and allowed three runs in three innings. Troy Claunch went 0 for 3, snapping a 17-game hitting streak.

