Murphy, Canha lift A’s over Rockies; Gray injures elbow

DENVER (AP) — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and the Oakland Athletics beat Colorado 9-5 Friday night.

Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home.

Gray (4-6) left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game. A potential trade chip for the Rockies, Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Alan Trejo hit his first big league homer for Colorado. The Rockies had won six straight at home and four in a row overall.

The A’s scored in the first, got another on Murphy’s homer leading off the second — his sixth of the season — and scored four times in the third. Canha led off with his 11th home run, and Gray then gave up a single and a walk with one out before leaving.

Jed Lowrie and Murphy each had an RBI single off of Chi Chi González, and Matt Chapman’s sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

Colorado scored twice in the third and once in the fourth off Frankie Montas (6-5). Oakland got single runs in the sixth and seventh and Trejo’s first major league homer in a two-run seventh got the Rockies within 8-5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: CF Ramon Laureano (right hip strain) received a cortisone injection in his hip and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his adductor muscle in Vail, Coloraodo. Oakland trainer Nick Paparesta said Laureano will have a follow-up tele-visit Tuesday and could begin running by Wednesday but will not be activated off the IL when he is eligible. … RHP J.B. Wendelken (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Rockies: SS Trevor Story (right elbow inflammation) began throwing to first base Friday and is on track to return Tuesday at Miami. … INF Ryan McMahon (minor groin tightness) was out of the lineup but pinch hit in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (3-7, 4.12) will start the second game of the series on Saturday against LHP Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50), who will be making his third start of the season.

