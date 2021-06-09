N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|14
|16
|14
|2
|8
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Alonso 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Do.Smith dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|McKinney rf
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.275
|Pillar lf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.262
|Drury lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|New York
|205
|010
|024_14
|16
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_McCann (5), Villar 2 (7), Alonso (8), Franco (15). HR_Alonso (10), off M.Harvey; Pillar (3), off M.Harvey; McKinney (3), off Plutko; Pillar (4), off Sceroler; Williams (1), off Sceroler; McKinney (4), off Sceroler. RBIs_Alonso 3 (31), McCann (22), McKinney 5 (11), Pillar 4 (13), Williams (1), Mountcastle (32).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (McKinney); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Galvis, Wilkerson). RISP_New York 6 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Do.Smith, Villar, Peraza, Wynns.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Peraza, Alonso); Baltimore 3 (Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Wilkerson, Franco, Mancini).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 5-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|93
|2.07
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.89
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.25
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Harvey, L, 3-7
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|2
|61
|7.41
|Plutko
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|4.60
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.82
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.94
|Sceroler
|2
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|40
|14.29
HBP_Plutko (Lindor). PB_McCann (5).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:43. A_9,584 (45,971).
