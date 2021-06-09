N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 14 16 14 2 8 Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .247 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217 Alonso 1b 5 3 3 3 0 0 .265 Do.Smith dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 McCann c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .235 McKinney rf 5 3 3 5 0 0 .275 Pillar lf 4 2 3 4 0 1 .262 Drury lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Williams cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 1 10 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .323 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .277 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Valaika ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125

New York 205 010 024_14 16 0 Baltimore 100 000 000_1 6 0

LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_McCann (5), Villar 2 (7), Alonso (8), Franco (15). HR_Alonso (10), off M.Harvey; Pillar (3), off M.Harvey; McKinney (3), off Plutko; Pillar (4), off Sceroler; Williams (1), off Sceroler; McKinney (4), off Sceroler. RBIs_Alonso 3 (31), McCann (22), McKinney 5 (11), Pillar 4 (13), Williams (1), Mountcastle (32).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (McKinney); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Galvis, Wilkerson). RISP_New York 6 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Do.Smith, Villar, Peraza, Wynns.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Peraza, Alonso); Baltimore 3 (Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Wilkerson, Franco, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 5-2 7 5 1 1 1 9 93 2.07 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.89 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.25

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Harvey, L, 3-7 3 8 7 7 1 2 61 7.41 Plutko 2 1 1 1 0 3 34 4.60 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.82 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.94 Sceroler 2 5 6 6 1 2 40 14.29

HBP_Plutko (Lindor). PB_McCann (5).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:43. A_9,584 (45,971).

