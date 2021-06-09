Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:05 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 14 16 14 2 8
Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .247
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217
Alonso 1b 5 3 3 3 0 0 .265
Do.Smith dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
McCann c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .235
McKinney rf 5 3 3 5 0 0 .275
Pillar lf 4 2 3 4 0 1 .262
Drury lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Williams cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 10
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .323
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .277
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Valaika ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .214
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
New York 205 010 024_14 16 0
Baltimore 100 000 000_1 6 0

LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_McCann (5), Villar 2 (7), Alonso (8), Franco (15). HR_Alonso (10), off M.Harvey; Pillar (3), off M.Harvey; McKinney (3), off Plutko; Pillar (4), off Sceroler; Williams (1), off Sceroler; McKinney (4), off Sceroler. RBIs_Alonso 3 (31), McCann (22), McKinney 5 (11), Pillar 4 (13), Williams (1), Mountcastle (32).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (McKinney); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Galvis, Wilkerson). RISP_New York 6 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 6.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Do.Smith, Villar, Peraza, Wynns.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Peraza, Alonso); Baltimore 3 (Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Wilkerson, Mancini; Wilkerson, Franco, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 5-2 7 5 1 1 1 9 93 2.07
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.89
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.25
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Harvey, L, 3-7 3 8 7 7 1 2 61 7.41
Plutko 2 1 1 1 0 3 34 4.60
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.82
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.94
Sceroler 2 5 6 6 1 2 40 14.29

HBP_Plutko (Lindor). PB_McCann (5).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:43. A_9,584 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site