N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:07 pm
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 14 16 14 Totals 32 1 6 1
Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 3 3 3 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Do.Smith dh 5 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
McCann c 4 2 2 1 Valaika ss 1 0 1 0
McKinney rf 5 3 3 5 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 1
Pillar lf 4 2 3 4 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0
Drury lf 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0
Williams cf 4 1 2 1 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0
New York 205 010 024 14
Baltimore 100 000 000 1

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_McCann (5), Villar 2 (7), Alonso (8), Franco (15). HR_Alonso (10), Pillar 2 (4), McKinney 2 (4), Williams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker W,5-2 7 5 1 1 1 9
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
M.Harvey L,3-7 3 8 7 7 1 2
Plutko 2 1 1 1 0 3
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sceroler 2 5 6 6 1 2

HBP_Plutko (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:43. A_9,584 (45,971).

