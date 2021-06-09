N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|14
|16
|14
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Villar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney rf
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar lf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|205
|010
|024
|—
|14
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_McCann (5), Villar 2 (7), Alonso (8), Franco (15). HR_Alonso (10), Pillar 2 (4), McKinney 2 (4), Williams (1).
|New York
|Walker W,5-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|M.Harvey L,3-7
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Plutko
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sceroler
|2
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
HBP_Plutko (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:43. A_9,584 (45,971).
