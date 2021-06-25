On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 8:07 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 3 1 5 9
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .274
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .283
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-McCutchen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Jankowski lf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .412
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Maton 2b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Nola p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .200
Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .353
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 4 2 3 14
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Lindor ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .222
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .252
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .246
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Pillar cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Guillorme 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .255
Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .037
a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Philadelphia 000 010 00_1 3 2
New York 000 000 11_2 4 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Walker in the 5th. b-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Vierling in the 8th.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

E_Bohm (10), Alvarado (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 10. 2B_Nola (1), Lindor (9), Alonso (9). RBIs_Nola (2), Lindor (25), Do.Smith (29). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, McCutchen); New York 5 (Do.Smith, McCann, Pillar). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; New York 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Williams, Do.Smith, Conforto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 12 99 3.97
Alvarado, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2 31 2.57
Suárez, L, 3-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 0.66
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 5 3 1 1 1 5 68 2.38
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 25 2.84
Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.31
Lugo, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 14 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Suárez 1-0, Dr.Smith 2-0. IBB_off Lugo (Harper), off Suárez (Alonso). HBP_Nola 2 (McNeil,Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03.

