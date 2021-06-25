N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 3 1 5 9 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .274 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .283 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-McCutchen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Jankowski lf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .412 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Maton 2b 1 1 0 0 2 0 .248 Nola p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .200 Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .353

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 4 2 3 14 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Lindor ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .252 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .246 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Pillar cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Guillorme 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .255 Walker p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .037 a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Philadelphia 000 010 00_1 3 2 New York 000 000 11_2 4 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Walker in the 5th. b-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Vierling in the 8th.

E_Bohm (10), Alvarado (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 10. 2B_Nola (1), Lindor (9), Alonso (9). RBIs_Nola (2), Lindor (25), Do.Smith (29). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, McCutchen); New York 5 (Do.Smith, McCann, Pillar). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; New York 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Williams, Do.Smith, Conforto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 12 99 3.97 Alvarado, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2 31 2.57 Suárez, L, 3-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 0.66

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 3 1 1 1 5 68 2.38 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 25 2.84 Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.31 Lugo, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 14 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0, Suárez 1-0, Dr.Smith 2-0. IBB_off Lugo (Harper), off Suárez (Alonso). HBP_Nola 2 (McNeil,Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:03.

