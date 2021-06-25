N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jankowski lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|00
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|11
|—
|2
E_Bohm (10), Alvarado (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 10. 2B_Nola (1), Lindor (9), Alonso (9). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (6).
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Alvarado BS,2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Suárez L,3-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Walker
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Dr.Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Nola 2 (McNeil,Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:03.
