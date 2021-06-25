On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 2 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf-rf 3 0 0 0
McCutchen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 3 1 0 0
Jankowski lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Walker p 1 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 McKinney ph 1 0 0 0
Maton 2b 1 1 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 2 1 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 010 00 1
New York 000 000 11 2

E_Bohm (10), Alvarado (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, New York 10. 2B_Nola (1), Lindor (9), Alonso (9). SB_Alonso (1), Lindor (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 12
Alvarado BS,2-4 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2
Suárez L,3-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
New York
Walker 5 3 1 1 1 5
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1
Dr.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Nola 2 (McNeil,Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Additon.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

T_3:03.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair