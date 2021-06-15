N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 1 15 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Bryant 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Báez ss 4 1 1 2 0 3 .235 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Contreras c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .238 1-Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Happ cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .193 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Sogard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .166 Alcántara 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .243 Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 8 3 6 11 Villar 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .256 Lindor ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .220 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .245 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .258 McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280 McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .240 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300 Walker p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .042 Lugo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago 002 000 000_2 7 1 New York 002 010 00x_3 8 0

a-singled for Winkler in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15), off Walker. RBIs_Báez 2 (42), Alonso 3 (34). SF_Alonso.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Happ, Alcántara); New York 3 (McKinney 2, Villar). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.

GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Alcántara, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills, L, 2-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 6 57 6.11 Brothers 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.82 Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 3 31 1.85 Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.76

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 6-2 7 5 2 2 0 12 92 2.12 Lugo, S, 1-2 2 2 0 0 1 3 37 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 1-1. HBP_Walker (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_17,804 (41,922).

