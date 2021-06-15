N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|15
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bryant 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.235
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Marisnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.166
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|6
|11
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Walker p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.042
|Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
|New York
|002
|010
|00x_3
|8
|0
a-singled for Winkler in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15), off Walker. RBIs_Báez 2 (42), Alonso 3 (34). SF_Alonso.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Happ, Alcántara); New York 3 (McKinney 2, Villar). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.
GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Alcántara, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills, L, 2-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|57
|6.11
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.82
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|1.85
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.76
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 6-2
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|92
|2.12
|Lugo, S, 1-2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 1-1. HBP_Walker (Bryant).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:05. A_17,804 (41,922).
