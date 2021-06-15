Trending:
N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 8 3
Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 2 0
Bryant 3b 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 2 1 1 0
Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0
Báez ss 4 1 1 2 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 3
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 McKinney rf 4 0 1 0
Contreras c 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0
Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Happ cf 3 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Walker p 3 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 1 0 0 0
Sogard ph 1 0 1 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
Alcántara 2b 4 0 0 0
Mills p 2 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Ortega cf 1 0 0 0
Chicago 002 000 000 2
New York 002 010 00x 3

E_Alcántara (1). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15). SF_Alonso (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills L,2-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 6
Brothers 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 3
Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Walker W,6-2 7 5 2 2 0 12
Lugo S,1-2 2 2 0 0 1 3

HBP_Walker (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_17,804 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

