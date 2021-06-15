N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marisnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Alcántara (1). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15). SF_Alonso (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills L,2-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W,6-2
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Lugo S,1-2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Walker (Bryant).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:05. A_17,804 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments