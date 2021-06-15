N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 8 3 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 2 0 Bryant 3b 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 2 1 1 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 2 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 Contreras c 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0 Marisnick pr 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Happ cf 3 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Walker p 3 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 1 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 1 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Alcántara 2b 4 0 0 0 Mills p 2 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Ortega cf 1 0 0 0

Chicago 002 000 000 — 2 New York 002 010 00x — 3

E_Alcántara (1). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15). SF_Alonso (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Mills L,2-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 6 Brothers 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Thompson 2 1 0 0 2 3 Winkler 1 1 0 0 1 1

New York Walker W,6-2 7 5 2 2 0 12 Lugo S,1-2 2 2 0 0 1 3

HBP_Walker (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:05. A_17,804 (41,922).

