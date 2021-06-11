N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
DP_San Diego 3, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell L,2-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W,6-2
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Castro H,6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lugo H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,11-12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Snell pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Adams (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments