Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 7 3
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 2 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 1b 4 1 1 2 McCann c 2 0 1 0
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Williams cf 0 0 0 0
Profar cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 0
Kim 2b 3 0 1 0 McKinney rf 3 1 2 1
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 1 0 0
Snell p 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 2
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 200 2
New York 000 030 00x 3

DP_San Diego 3, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell L,2-3 4 5 3 3 3 4
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen 2 1 0 0 0 2
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom W,6-2 6 1 0 0 0 10
Castro H,6 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Lugo H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Loup H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Snell pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Adams (McCann).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers