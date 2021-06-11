N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

San Diego New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 7 3 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 1 1 2 McCann c 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 Williams cf 0 0 0 0 Profar cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 0 Kim 2b 3 0 1 0 McKinney rf 3 1 2 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 1 0 0 Snell p 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 1 2 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 000 000 200 — 2 New York 000 030 00x — 3

DP_San Diego 3, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell L,2-3 4 5 3 3 3 4 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stammen 2 1 0 0 0 2 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York deGrom W,6-2 6 1 0 0 0 10 Castro H,6 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Lugo H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Loup H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Díaz S,11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Snell pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Adams (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.