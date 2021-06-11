N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|15
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|d-Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Profar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Peraza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|000
|000
|200_2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Adams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Stammen in the 8th. d-popped out for Myers in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6), off Castro. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (20), McKinney (12), deGrom 2 (5). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3). CS_Myers (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); New York 2 (Alonso, Peraza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; New York 2 for 6.
GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.
DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Snell, Caratini, Cronenworth; Kim, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 2-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|71
|4.97
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.96
|Stammen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.11
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.54
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 6-2
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|80
|0.56
|Castro, H, 6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3.20
|Lugo, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|Loup, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.30
|Díaz, S, 11-12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0, Lugo 1-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Adams (McCann). PB_Caratini (2).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments