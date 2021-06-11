Trending:
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:31 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 15
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .276
Cronenworth 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .241
d-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Profar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Kim 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Snell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 7 3 3 7
Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Williams cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .264
McKinney rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Peraza 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .207
deGrom p 2 0 1 2 0 0 .400
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 200_2 5 0
New York 000 030 00x_3 7 0

a-flied out for Adams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Stammen in the 8th. d-popped out for Myers in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6), off Castro. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (20), McKinney (12), deGrom 2 (5). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3). CS_Myers (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); New York 2 (Alonso, Peraza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; New York 2 for 6.

GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.

DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Snell, Caratini, Cronenworth; Kim, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 2-3 4 5 3 3 3 4 71 4.97
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.96
Stammen 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.11
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.54
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 6-2 6 1 0 0 0 10 80 0.56
Castro, H, 6 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 13 3.20
Lugo, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93
Loup, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.30
Díaz, S, 11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0, Lugo 1-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Adams (McCann). PB_Caratini (2).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).

