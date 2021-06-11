N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 1 15 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .276 Cronenworth 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .241 d-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Profar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Kim 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Snell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 7 3 3 7 Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .239 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Williams cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .264 McKinney rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .302 Peraza 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .207 deGrom p 2 0 1 2 0 0 .400 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 000 000 200_2 5 0 New York 000 030 00x_3 7 0

a-flied out for Adams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Stammen in the 8th. d-popped out for Myers in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 3, New York 5. 2B_Tatis Jr. (10), Pillar (4), McKinney 2 (5). HR_Cronenworth (6), off Castro. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (20), McKinney (12), deGrom 2 (5). SB_Villar (7), Mateo (3). CS_Myers (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); New York 2 (Alonso, Peraza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; New York 2 for 6.

GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.

DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Snell, Caratini, Cronenworth; Kim, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 2-3 4 5 3 3 3 4 71 4.97 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.96 Stammen 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.11 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.54

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 6-2 6 1 0 0 0 10 80 0.56 Castro, H, 6 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 13 3.20 Lugo, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93 Loup, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.30 Díaz, S, 11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0, Lugo 1-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Adams (McCann). PB_Caratini (2).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:00. A_26,637 (41,922).

