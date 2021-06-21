Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 7:38 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 2 2 2 Totals 22 4 5 3
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Villar 3b 2 2 1 0
Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 1 1 2 Do.Smith lf-1b 3 0 1 3
Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Pillar rf-lf 3 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0
Muller p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 0 1 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 McKinney rf 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 0 0
Tice p 0 0 0 0 McNeil ph 1 1 1 0
McCann c 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 002 0 2
New York 100 030 x 4

LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 5. 2B_K.Smith (1), Peraza (5), Do.Smith (9). HR_Albies (11). S_Lindor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Muller L,0-1 4 1 1 1 2 3
Greene 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Newcomb 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tice 1 1 0 0 1 0
New York
deGrom W,7-2 5 1 0 0 2 6
Lugo 1 1 2 2 1 1
Díaz S,15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Greene (Nido). WP_Muller(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

T_2:12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray