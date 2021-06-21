N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|22
|4
|5
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Do.Smith lf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|0
|—
|2
|New York
|100
|030
|x
|—
|4
LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 5. 2B_K.Smith (1), Peraza (5), Do.Smith (9). HR_Albies (11). S_Lindor (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muller L,0-1
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Greene
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Newcomb
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tice
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W,7-2
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Díaz S,15-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Greene (Nido). WP_Muller(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:12.
