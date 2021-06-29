Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 6 3
McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 3
Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Almonte lf 4 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 4 1 1 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Pillar cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Morton p 3 0 0 0
McCann c 3 1 1 3 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0
Megill p 2 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Peraza ph-2b 1 1 1 0
New York 000 000 400 4
Atlanta 000 030 000 3

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Peraza (7). HR_McCann (7), Albies (13). S_Lindor (4), Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill 5 5 3 3 2 8
Dr.Smith W,3-1 1 0 0 0 2 0
May H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lugo H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Díaz S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Morton 6 5 3 3 1 7
Minter L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 2 0

Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Morton (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:15. A_29,274 (41,084).

