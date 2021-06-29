N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Morton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Peraza (7). HR_McCann (7), Albies (13). S_Lindor (4), Guillorme (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Dr.Smith W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lugo H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz S,17-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Minter L,1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Morton (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:15. A_29,274 (41,084).
