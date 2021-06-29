N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 6 3 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 3 Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 1 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Morton p 3 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 1 3 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ph-2b 1 1 1 0

New York 000 000 400 — 4 Atlanta 000 030 000 — 3

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Peraza (7). HR_McCann (7), Albies (13). S_Lindor (4), Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Megill 5 5 3 3 2 8 Dr.Smith W,3-1 1 0 0 0 2 0 May H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lugo H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Díaz S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Morton 6 5 3 3 1 7 Minter L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 2 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 Matzek 1 0 0 0 2 0

Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Morton (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:15. A_29,274 (41,084).

