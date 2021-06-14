N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|2
|9
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Arrieta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|8
|6
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.296
|Peterson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200_2
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|311
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-flied out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-singled for Peterson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Megill in the 8th.
E_Marisnick (2). LOB_Chicago 1, New York 6. 2B_Pillar (5). HR_Rizzo (8), off May; Wisdom (9), off May; Do.Smith (5), off Arrieta. RBIs_Rizzo (30), Wisdom (13), McCann (23), Pillar 2 (15), Do.Smith (22), Drury (6). SB_Lindor (5). S_Arrieta.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; New York 2 (Peterson, Villar, McCann). RISP_Chicago 0 for 0; New York 3 for 8.
GIDP_Marisnick, Alonso.
DP_Chicago 1 (Alcántara, Sogard, Rizzo); New York 1 (Villar, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 5-7
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|77
|5.14
|Nance
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|0.75
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.91
|Megill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Maples
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.99
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 2-5
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|73
|5.60
|May
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.57
|Loup, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.04
|Díaz, S, 13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 2-0, Megill 2-0. IBB_off Arrieta (Guillorme), off Brothers (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:10. A_16,383 (41,922).
