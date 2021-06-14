Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 3 2 2 9
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Bryant lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Báez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 5 5 5 8 6
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Do.Smith lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .244
Williams cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
McKinney rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283
McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250
Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .296
Peterson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Drury ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 200_2 3 1
New York 000 311 00x_5 5 0

a-flied out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-singled for Peterson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Megill in the 8th.

E_Marisnick (2). LOB_Chicago 1, New York 6. 2B_Pillar (5). HR_Rizzo (8), off May; Wisdom (9), off May; Do.Smith (5), off Arrieta. RBIs_Rizzo (30), Wisdom (13), McCann (23), Pillar 2 (15), Do.Smith (22), Drury (6). SB_Lindor (5). S_Arrieta.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; New York 2 (Peterson, Villar, McCann). RISP_Chicago 0 for 0; New York 3 for 8.

GIDP_Marisnick, Alonso.

DP_Chicago 1 (Alcántara, Sogard, Rizzo); New York 1 (Villar, Guillorme, Alonso).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 5-7 5 4 4 4 4 3 77 5.14
Nance 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 24 0.75
Brothers 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 2.91
Megill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.99
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, W, 2-5 6 1 0 0 2 3 73 5.60
May 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.57
Loup, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.04
Díaz, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 2-0, Megill 2-0. IBB_off Arrieta (Guillorme), off Brothers (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:10. A_16,383 (41,922).

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

