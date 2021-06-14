Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 2 3 2 Totals 27 5 5 5
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
Bryant lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Do.Smith lf 3 2 2 1
Wisdom 3b 2 1 1 1 Williams cf 0 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 McKinney rf 3 1 0 0
Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 1
Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf-lf 3 1 1 2
Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Peterson p 2 0 0 0
Nance p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 1 1
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Báez ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Maples p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 200 2
New York 000 311 00x 5

E_Marisnick (2). DP_Chicago 1, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 1, New York 6. 2B_Pillar (5). HR_Rizzo (8), Wisdom (9), Do.Smith (5). SB_Lindor (5). S_Arrieta (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta L,5-7 5 4 4 4 4 3
Nance 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 2 1
Megill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Peterson W,2-5 6 1 0 0 2 3
May 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Loup H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Díaz S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 3

Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:10. A_16,383 (41,922).

