N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Arrieta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|311
|00x
|—
|5
E_Marisnick (2). DP_Chicago 1, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 1, New York 6. 2B_Pillar (5). HR_Rizzo (8), Wisdom (9), Do.Smith (5). SB_Lindor (5). S_Arrieta (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta L,5-7
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Nance
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Megill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson W,2-5
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|May
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Loup H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz S,13-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:10. A_16,383 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments