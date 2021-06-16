N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 3 3 3 16 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Wisdom 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .322 Ortega rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .167 Sogard 2b-1b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Alcántara ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Stock p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 6 5 6 6 4 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Lindor ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .217 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .246 Williams cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 McKinney rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .269 Pillar cf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .250 Guillorme 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .273 Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 deGrom p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .423 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago 000 100 002_3 3 0 New York 021 210 00x_6 5 2

a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-struck out for Abbott in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-lined out for Nance in the 9th.

E_Villar 2 (6). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), off Reid-Foley; Ortega (2), off Dr.Smith; Do.Smith (6), off Stock; Pillar (5), off Abbott. RBIs_Rizzo (31), Ortega 2 (4), Pillar 2 (17), deGrom (6), Do.Smith 2 (24), Lindor (16). SB_Villar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Ortega, Wisdom, Heyward); New York 3 (Villar, Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; New York 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith. GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stock, L, 0-1 4 4 5 5 6 3 79 11.25 Abbott 2 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.38 Nance 2 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.64

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 8 51 0.54 Reid-Foley, W, 2-0 2 1 1 1 2 0 38 2.30 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.93 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.08 May 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.37 Dr.Smith 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 4.26 Díaz, S, 14-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.67

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 1-0. HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).

