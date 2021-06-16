N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|3
|3
|3
|16
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Rizzo 1b-2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.322
|Ortega rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Sogard 2b-1b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Lobaton c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Stock p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Abbott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|6
|6
|4
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|McKinney rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Pillar cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.423
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|000
|100
|002_3
|3
|0
|New York
|021
|210
|00x_6
|5
|2
a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-struck out for Abbott in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-lined out for Nance in the 9th.
E_Villar 2 (6). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), off Reid-Foley; Ortega (2), off Dr.Smith; Do.Smith (6), off Stock; Pillar (5), off Abbott. RBIs_Rizzo (31), Ortega 2 (4), Pillar 2 (17), deGrom (6), Do.Smith 2 (24), Lindor (16). SB_Villar (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Ortega, Wisdom, Heyward); New York 3 (Villar, Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; New York 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith. GIDP_Alonso.
DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stock, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|79
|11.25
|Abbott
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.38
|Nance
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.64
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|51
|0.54
|Reid-Foley, W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|38
|2.30
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.93
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.08
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4.37
|Dr.Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.26
|Díaz, S, 14-15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.67
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 1-0. HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).
Comments