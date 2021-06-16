Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 10:24 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 3 3 3 16
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Wisdom 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .322
Ortega rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .167
Sogard 2b-1b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Alcántara ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Stock p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 6 5 6 6 4
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Lindor ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .217
Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .246
Williams cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
McKinney rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .269
Pillar cf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .250
Guillorme 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .273
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247
deGrom p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .423
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 002_3 3 0
New York 021 210 00x_6 5 2

a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-struck out for Abbott in the 7th. c-singled for Lobaton in the 9th. d-lined out for Nance in the 9th.

E_Villar 2 (6). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), off Reid-Foley; Ortega (2), off Dr.Smith; Do.Smith (6), off Stock; Pillar (5), off Abbott. RBIs_Rizzo (31), Ortega 2 (4), Pillar 2 (17), deGrom (6), Do.Smith 2 (24), Lindor (16). SB_Villar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Ortega, Wisdom, Heyward); New York 3 (Villar, Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; New York 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith. GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stock, L, 0-1 4 4 5 5 6 3 79 11.25
Abbott 2 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.38
Nance 2 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.64
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 8 51 0.54
Reid-Foley, W, 2-0 2 1 1 1 2 0 38 2.30
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.93
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.08
May 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.37
Dr.Smith 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 4.26
Díaz, S, 14-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.67

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 1-0. HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).

